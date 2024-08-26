Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,801 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

