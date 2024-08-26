Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

