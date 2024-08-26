Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

