Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Stock Up 6.7 %

THFF opened at $44.77 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

