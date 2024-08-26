Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

CVR Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVI stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

