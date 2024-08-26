Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 333,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

