Noble Financial Weighs in on Bit Digital, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Price Performance

BTBT opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

