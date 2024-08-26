Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.20

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 3364589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,184 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

