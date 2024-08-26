Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Nordson has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $257.40 on Monday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.61.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

