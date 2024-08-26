NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NVDA opened at $129.37 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,723 shares of company stock worth $616,106,141 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

