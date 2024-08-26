NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $138.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $129.60 and last traded at $128.84. 113,026,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 444,971,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.74.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
