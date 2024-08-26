NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9,116.38

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9,116.38 and last traded at $9,098.00, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8,983.56.

NVR Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8,179.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7,832.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.