Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.06. 3,527,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,223,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

