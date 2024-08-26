Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,607.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,607.70 ($20.89) and last traded at GBX 1,459.44 ($18.96), with a volume of 58541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.76).

Ocean Wilsons Trading Up 13.2 %

The company has a market cap of £516.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,289.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,332.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.