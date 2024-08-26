Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.10

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 57943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Old Republic International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

