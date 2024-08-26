ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.58.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $88.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.