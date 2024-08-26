ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.58.
Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $88.68.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
