ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

View Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $88.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $297,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $77,634,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.