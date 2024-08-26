Optas LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.8 %

C opened at $62.14 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

