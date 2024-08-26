Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.86 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

