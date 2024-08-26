Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 78.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 85.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.12 on Monday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

