Optas LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock valued at $991,938,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $952.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

