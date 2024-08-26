Optas LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 342,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,688,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,580,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

IHRT opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.89.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

