Optas LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

SPG opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $166.96. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.81.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

