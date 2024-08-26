Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $1,477,738.79 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after buying an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 317.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

