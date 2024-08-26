Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.83.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $139.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

