ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.80

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.80 and last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 30065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 573.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
