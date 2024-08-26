Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.30

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 20699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $383.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

