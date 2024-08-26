OSI Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

