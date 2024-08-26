OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.35 and last traded at $151.46. Approximately 41,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 109,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,974 shares of company stock worth $7,013,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.