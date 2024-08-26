Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.05. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

