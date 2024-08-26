Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

