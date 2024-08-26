Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $28,845,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $13,486,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.