PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,760,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,170,857 shares.The stock last traded at $11.63 and had previously closed at $11.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.