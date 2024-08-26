Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.08. 12,492,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 55,127,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 142,411 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

