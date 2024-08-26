Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 18,474,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 55,236,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 264.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.