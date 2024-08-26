PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

