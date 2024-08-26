Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

PLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

PLC stock opened at C$26.48 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.48 and a 1 year high of C$26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.82 million, a P/E ratio of -94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

