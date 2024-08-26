Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

Several brokerages have commented on PLC. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

PLC opened at C$26.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.93. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The company has a market cap of C$904.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

