&Partners Acquires 2,456 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

&Partners boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,192,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

