&Partners Acquires New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $100.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

