&Partners Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

