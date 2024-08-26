&Partners Buys Shares of 4,346 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

&Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

