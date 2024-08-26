&Partners Invests $363,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $186.15 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.