&Partners Makes New $486,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 1,748.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Kenvue by 1,297.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 727,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 675,728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

