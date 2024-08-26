&Partners Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,882 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,942,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $71.72 on Monday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

