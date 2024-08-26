&Partners Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

