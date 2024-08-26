&Partners Purchases Shares of 5,826 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

&Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,052,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITM opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

