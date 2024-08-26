&Partners Takes $462,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

&Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.