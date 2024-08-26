&Partners Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

