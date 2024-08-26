&Partners Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,800,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,322,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

